Putin and his hand speeds up the revolution in Russia — Slava Rabinovich

The crime of Putin is that he is pushing Russia to the revolutionary cataclysms. After all, there is no guarantee that the revolutionary path of development will give a good result. Moreover — it is not known who will take power, says well-known political and economic analyst Slava Rabinovich. About how the actions of Putin beat Russia and how it accelerates the global financial crisis, read the first part of the interview. In the second part of the talks, Rabinovich told the “facts” about the two main mechanisms by which OPG Putin retains power in Russia, and about the need for involvement of the Russian President accountable.

“Emigration is gaining momentum, we are talking about millions of Russians”

— Relations of Russia and OPEC: let the forgotten story of the collapse of the Soviet Union, which the Arabs has accelerated, bringing down the price of oil. But unless the Russian government can’t remember what it was even four or five years ago, did such a short memory? Why the Russians took such a step?

— You know, because the Russian government does not do it at their own expense, but at the expense of the population, which does not protest. The fact that Putin has in hand a large number of mechanisms on how it can continue to mock Russia and to have a system much more flexible than under the Soviet regime.

And two essential mechanisms of a long list of tools: the first is to open the borders, and the second — a floating exchange rate. And it is not known which of these factors is more important. Under the Soviet regime of open borders were not, respectively, it was necessary to suppress dissent by force. Now, if you’re unhappy, you can leave.

In principle, of a hundred thousand people who were on Bolotnaya and Sakharov in 2011-2012, I am sure, in Russia there are already thousands of 70. Just a new generation grew up, who have been in their shoes and take to the streets, participate in promotions from 2016-2017. But those people who protested in the background of the illegal return of Putin to the presidency, when it was announced on 24 September 2011, continued rigged elections to the Duma in December 2011…

When people do not vote for any of the “United Russia”, and suddenly “United Russia” and some unknown people are starting to get Duma seats on a fully rigged votes. And “United Russia” received the majority in the Duma. And the Russians ask each other for whom they voted, and it appears that no one at all for “ER” did not vote. And people took to the streets.

They also took to the streets and the whole first part of 2012: before, during and after the so-called “elections of Putin” in March of 2012. And the culmination of all this was 6 may 2012, on the eve of Putin’s inauguration. It will take place in future history books. As “Swamp thing” — the repression against the left, then to the streets of Russians ended many of the criminal cases and the actual planting of those people who were beaten by Putin’s police.

So, most of these people emigrated. Emigrated many those people who did not go, but would then start to come out. In principle, Putin is doing as that at the time he did the President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe (ruled the country for 30 years. — Ed.). Mugabe duped people through the TV exactly the same as Putin does. And for those who didn’t succumb to the brainwashing, he did not close the road, and they left Zimbabwe.

Putin is a pretty flexible tool. Emigration from Russia is gaining momentum, it is really giant. The Israeli Embassy in Moscow, the Israeli Consulate in St. Petersburg — huge queues to get electronic place on the so-called repatriation interview to obtain permanent residence in Israel. A huge number of people with any Jewish roots rushed to the Embassy and Consulate of Israel throughout Russia for this procedure. A large number of people travels to other countries. We’re talking probably about millions of people. In conjunction with the 2011-2012 left not even hundreds of thousands, and millions.

“Putin on the ruble devaluation is robbing the people”

— What’s the second mechanism?

The second tool that gives the kind of flexibility this regime is the floating exchange rate of the ruble, which can devalue. Due to this, Putin plays his games, primarily geopolitical: it is and his crimes against Ukraine starting from 2014, and what is happening now. All this is accompanied by devaluation.

In fact, any currency is a financial instrument which, unlike shares, can fall virtually to infinity. When any action falls to zero, it means that the company went bankrupt and disappeared, the share capital is fully reset to zero. And the currency can devalue to almost infinity. At its most extreme, this can be seen right now in Venezuela, once in Zimbabwe, just when bags of money people have to buy bread. Of course, in Russia the extent of devaluation is not, but in principle could be if a few times since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the money is not denominated, “removing” zeros.

Won’t сравнивать1989 the year 1992, let’s take a closer relative to, say, 1997, when the ruble was worth 6 rubles for 1 us dollar in today’s denomination (i.e. 6 thousand rubles before denomination). In 1998 there was a devaluation of the ruble and default on Russian debt and the ruble was devalued several times: from 6 rubles to the dollar, he went to 24. All movements of the ruble in principle, we more or less remember well. And now the year 2020 — almost 80 rubles per dollar. For 23 years, the ruble fell 13 times. The ruble has depreciated against major world currencies 13 times.

If some currency (not even the main, and the currency of a developing economy) for 27 years, struck 13 times in the country with a relative democracy, during this time, the government and the head of state would be replaced by approximately 13 times, if not more.

Even impossible to imagine this kind of devaluation in a normal country without political consequences. And in Russia, the political consequences in the Putin regime — zero. From time to time, of course. In principle, devalue the currency to infinity. This Putin will deal with. Well, to notional infinity. This devaluation did not lead, he believes, to the riots in the streets.

As you can mock the Russian people is an open question. But it seems that quite a lot and for a long time, because no one protests. And Putin’s cronies, which he planted on the export of Russian natural resources, that is better. Because they have ruble-denominated costs: on the extraction of these natural resources with the help of their serfs and slaves, with the help of Russian population, wages which are paid in rubles. And the money for the export of Putin’s cronies get dollars. Therefore, for export-oriented companies the ruble’s weakening, mainly just at hand.

Suffer most companies that focused on import, companies that focus on internal consumer demand, and those companies who have a large debt load in foreign currency. These three categories of companies are suffering the most.

Where, basically, sat the friends of Putin and the companies in principle do not suffer. Financial flows from the so-called state companies that are headed by Putin’s type purses Sechin and Miller continue to go in the pockets of the Kremlin organized crime groups, and the potential losses which they have, natsionaliziruyut. That is, these losses borne by Russian taxpayers and pensioners. And when this case collapses, Putin and his gang will be with dollars that they stole and navoruyut, and the Russian people, including the shareholders of “Gazprom”, “Rosneft”, “Sberbank” and so on, will remain with the debt of “Rosneft” debts “Gazprom” and so on.

— Putin once made a joke during the next fall of the ruble against the dollar, that’s good, we can buy for one dollar more rubles…

— So Putin can reset the budget deficit. The Russian budget is made based on a certain price of oil and a certain anticipated rate. And if the price of oil in fact fell heavily, fell below the bar, which is in the budget, the Russian budget starts to get into a deficit, that is, the Ministry of Finance the arrival of less money than is necessary to fulfil the obligations of the budget.

— How to zero out the budget deficit?

By the devaluation of the ruble. In this case, export revenues would equal more dollars, it is more rubles will go to the budget and, consequently, a greater number of rubles to be missed for the budget expenditures, including social obligations.

But this is a great deception, because if social commitments can be covered by the budget, the purchasing power of these social obligations are very much falls. If the retiree has received 12 thousand roubles a month, at the rate of 60, it was $ 200. And when the course will be, for example, 120 rubles per dollar, it would appear that a pension is not $ 200, and 100.

Even the consumer basket in Russia consists of a large number of imported goods, because no serious import does not exist, including products. Not to mention medical services, drugs, which are almost all imported. We must not forget that accelerates inflation, even for goods produced in Russia. Yet there laid the transportation component, which grew in rouble terms and in turn, further pushes inflation.

In General, Putin on the ruble devaluation is robbing the people. Importantly, this is the biggest robbery of the population, which are least protected from inflation — the pensioners and the poor. And even the lower part of the Russian middle class. Because they have no investment resources and other assets. They cannot have investment portfolios consisting of bonds and shares, for example, us companies, they can’t buy gold, can’t buy property abroad. This kind of financial and non-financial assets to protect against the devaluation of the ruble and ruble inflation in Russia wealthy people who can invest.

Any unusually high level of inflation and any significant devaluation is nothing like a tax on the poorest segments of the population. And Putin decides and will continue to solve their problems by this population, as it does the past 20 years.

Black swans sometimes fly in flocks, I think Putin they will”

— Those who understand what is happening and can leave — leave, but a large part still remains. “The people are silent” or just keeps repeating after TV, a good poutine. Does Russia have a way out of this situation?

“The people are silent” — yet. This is the first. Second, some of the people still out on the streets, you see it. And, third, to the change of power, the streets must not exceed 146 million people at a time. Any kind of revolutionary change, including across the street, are the minority, not the majority. And Putin does everything in order for the evolutionary path of development of Russia was not possible, he moves to the collapse of Russia not only economic and financial but also to state collapse.

Most likely, the answer to your question: the critical mass of population, which shall itself begin to reform from the population into a political nation, I think should happen after all the deterioration of living standards about three or four times. And not very slow, decadent way over the next 20 years. If the standard of living of the majority of Russians — not 40-50 percent and 95! — grew three or four times within two years, then will come a political liability for Putin, already on the basis of what makes the people.

I think this is a necessary condition, and in any foreseeable future so be it. But while Putin denies Russia and its people the to revolutionary and evolutionary way of development. And that’s a huge crime against Russia and against its history, because the process is not evolutionary, but revolutionary changes Russia will face serious disasters. And there is no guarantee that the revolutionary path of development will lead to some good result effect.

One can only hope that power will fall into the hands of the one whom we desire. This is a normal election possible, and when the revolution nothing is guaranteed. In principle, who better knows the rightness of what I’m talking about, than you and I, because both Russia and Ukraine were part of Russian Empire, and we all saw what happened in 1917, with the outbreak of the February revolution.

The February revolution as the bourgeois revolution destroyed the monarchy, which was not capable of reform. She was an absolutist monarchy, it did not meet the needs of a rapidly industrializing society, the economy and her dare. In General, there were huge hopes that Russia will go on in some democratic, capitalist way of development. Then after a few months, as the government seized a bunch of terrorists. This is a perfect example that the revolution is not always a recipe for a good script.

— That is, if the Saudis two years will last if sanctions on Russia will impose new and the old is not removed, then two years later a possible revolutionary situation?

— Revolutionary situation possible, probably, at any time during any period of one year to ten years. For its occurrence has a large number of moving parts, factors. As the world economy is extremely difficult to predict the exact beginning, the depth and duration of the crisis meant a large number of unknowns and moving parts, in the same way in Russia with a revolutionary situation. The long decay can continue if Putin and his gang will make fewer mistakes. At the same time, if they make more mistakes, the process will go faster. It can be even accelerated by the fact that Putin can make a greater number of crimes, not just mistakes.

Plus you have to remember that there is always the possibility of the arrival of the black swans and these black swans sometimes arrive not alone, but even in packs. Like Gorbachev was and Chernobyl, and the oil, and more. In General, I think that Putin will they. These “black swans” definitely affect the course of history, to speed up the process.

