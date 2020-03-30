Putin can kill, he has committed a terrible crime, — the Glory Rabinovich

Putin’s actions not only accelerate the global financial crisis, but also contribute to the emergence of a revolutionary situation in Russia, told the “FACTS” in the first part of the interview American and Russian economic and political analyst Slava Rabinovich. In the second part Rabinovich reported two major mechanisms by which OPG Putin holds power in the country, and that it is necessary for attraction of the Russian President accountable. Today “the FACTS” to offer readers the third part of the interview, which Rabinovich answered the question: will Russia to power, the opposition or Putin will be overthrown “inner circle” as a result of a Palace coup.

“Yavlinsky has received from me a nickname #glamurinka the spring of 2018”

— Now in Russia there is opposition that is not as strong as I would like, but at the same time, many opposition members among themselves, to put it mildly, not friends, accusing each other in the execution of orders of authority, to perform the function of a safety valve for “sinking a couple”. What can be called the Russian opposition and how it is controlled by the government?

– The Russian opposition can be divided into three categories. The first category is the real opposition — I include people like Alexei Navalny. I absolutely do not believe in any conspiracy theories, and even the possibility of his cooperation with authorities. I know him personally. But even a personal acquaintance with him is in no way Eclipse my mind — I don’t believe that Navalny is somehow an agent or a puppet of the presidential administration and the FSB.

I can relate to this kind of independent opposition, not cooperating with the government, people like Mikhail Kasyanov, the party “Parnassus”. Unfortunately, Kasyanov and his party after the death of Boris Nemtsov made a lot of errors, including the Association at the time, with Vyacheslav Maltsev, if not made immediately from the party is a political corpse, then dealt another terrible blow after the co-Chairman of the party Boris Nemtsov was killed.

The second category is those opposition members who refuse to cooperate with the government, but are mistaken in some of their views, or in the estimates, and in fact by their actions, few have tarnished themselves — it’s people like Dmitry Gudkov. I’m very respectful to Dmitry Gudkov, I like him as a person, as a person, as opposition leader, he has tremendous potential for opposition politician and now General policy in the future. But his Association with the party of Andrey Nechayev, on the platform where they, along with Nechayev put Ksenia Sobchak for her mursilago participation in pseudo-elections of Putin — it was a huge political mistake Gudkov. And it cost him very very much.

I think Dmitry is himself well aware — and he didn’t understand it then. When he announced in 2016 that Sobchak to run for the presidency of the party, someone wrote in the comments under his post (unfortunately, it wasn’t me): “what a pity, what a pity, this is your last mistake. Why the last one because all subsequent will be already unimportant”.

I am sure that now Dmitry Gudkov, exactly aware what had happened, what mistake he made and tries to atone for a common cause that focused not on promoting certain topics, and only for human rights activities. I think he’s trying to prove to themselves and to society that made a mistake and it is necessary to forgive him. Because people basically have the right to make mistakes and should be able to fix it.

Alexei Navalny, according to the Glory Rabinovich is a real opposition in Russia

The third category — the opposition, who cooperate with the authorities. The most classic example and the first number in my list is Grigory Yavlinsky and his “Yabloko” party. Oddly enough, the party has decent people, and they, to my great regret, continued their Association with “Apple”. But this party, under the guise of not only slogans, but also profound reasoning, unconditionally mired in the fact that he participated and continues to participate in all Teikovo demonstration projects of the Kremlin, the presidential administration. It has just been comical inner-spirit “party”, “one Fuhrer”. “Apple” and makes a fool of himself spewing out those who are starting to question irremovable leadership Yavlinsky. That was recently eliminated Maksim Katz and quite a number of other party members. Navalny issued a call for demonstrations against corruption and for attracting Medvedev to justice, it is the regional headquarters brought people to the streets in record number of cities of Russia. More than a hundred cities participated in these events throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. This is an unprecedented situation. And this made Bulk with the help of their regional headquarters.

The second line of thought is that now we can’t even imagine the potential future leaders of the street opposition. A small preview of a little and peeking behind the curtain showed us protests last summer, when a large number of opposition candidates in Moscow are not illegally registered. And this is not some Federal elections to the state Duma or presidential. And the elections to the regional Parliament in the Moscow city Duma.

People were outraged, because they gave their signatures for candidates. And the Central election Commission blatantly lied in the face of all that these signatures invalid. Who were the leaders of the protests then? People who a month ago couldn’t even imagine myself in such a role. The protest led by those unregistered candidates to the Moscow city Duma: Love Sable, and several others from the organization Bulk, a number of independent candidates associated with Bulk, one of the leaders of the libertarian party, Michael Lights. None of them was not widely known before.

Sable, Zhdanov, Yashin, Jankauskas, Gudkov, Soloviev, people associated with the organization of Bulk or not associated — them for a month or two before nobody could imagine what the leaders of the street protests. The same thing will happen in the future. Those who were ten years of age during the protests of 2011-12, now 18 and 19, respectively, the potential new leaders are grown. So I think that it is an organization Navalny and unknown to us leaders.

Rally in Moscow for free elections in the summer of 2019

— But it was still peaceful protests. Over a hundred years ago Lenin and associates, “protabase” Geneva-London-Paris, and received a powerful impetus, financial support and, when in Russia there was a revolutionary situation, and returned home. Due to their agitation in the army began confusion and hesitation, the Bolsheviks received the armed forces were able to seize power. Now in Russia the population is too brainwashed by the current TV, and I’m not sure that the organization Bulk or other street leaders will be able to obtain armed support. And without the armed forces to support the revolution impossible.

I’m not ready to discuss armed revolution in Russia, I just don’t know how it will be and when, and if, at all. But if the streets of Moscow will be a million people, as it was in 1991, I am sure that Putin and his watchdog gold with his Asguardian it is unlikely that anything will be able to do. Three thousand, even hundred thousands, they still somehow manage. Well, you can make “Tiananmen square” (in 1989 in China, the authorities brutally suppressed the protests, the victims of the massacre according to unofficial data of steel up to 10 thousand people. — Ed.) or “Tiananmen square in a square”, even “to the tenth degree.” But with a million people it is unlikely that it can be done. I think that with such a mass protest they will just fly out of the private aviation terminal Vnukovo Russia for good.

But, on the other hand, do not get so that this power will fly, in the period of anarchy, the opposition will not be able to find a common language, and power found himself not so much the opposition as the people who will be able to organize armed groups, forces, gang? Which is not derzhavnichestvo slogans, and another “steal the loot”.

– Anything can happen. On the revolutionary path of development from an evolutionary are pushing Russia not the opposition, but Putin and his gang. And responsibility for the consequences of future revolutions lies on the Putin regime, not the Russian people, today’s and tomorrow’s opposition. Putin is leading the country to such disasters.

I’m not ready to discuss these scenarios. But they can be prevented. And Yes, you can be the slogan “Rob the robbers”, and gangs on the streets armed… But today we can’t do anything. Putin usurped power, and current, current, no one has repealed the criminal law he should be tried on many different articles. Including under article 278 “Violent capture of power or forcible retention of power”, up to 20 years in prison. He made a coup d’etat. We’re talking about the type of coup that does not include the removal of the legitimately elected government by revolution or some other violent actions. A coup is a violation of the procedures of exit from power.

Under the current Constitution the coup d’etat was committed again in 2011-12, when on 24 September 2011, Putin announced that he was returning to the presidency, though under the Constitution that had no right to do. And the final coup done recently, in that most vulgar performance, which we all watched (speech about the amendment of the Constitution of Russia, which, in particular, with the filing of Valentina Tereshkova Putin allowed to run for President for at least another two times. — Ed.).

The consequences of this coup will be very bad, including possible consequences you mentioned.

— On the recent “Tereshkova in the bushes.” There is little doubt that after the constitutional court upheld the amendments to the Constitution and procedure of their adoption, these amendments will be approved by the national vote (or count that is OK), they will take effect…

— I don’t want and advise you not to go into the details of these so-called amendments, and I propose simply to consider them completely illegal. And all actions related to the amendment of the Constitution, too. All conceivable procedures were violated. The Constitution, amended by Putin, can not be changed, the amendments are illegal, they can not discuss voting on the amendment was illegal. We simply should not accept. That’s all.

All the insanity which it is written about a thousand years of history, about what the ancestors gave us faith in God, and the rest of the nonsense you can study for philologists, linguists and literary critics from the perspective of the oddity of phrasing, from the perspective of linguistic absurdity. But seriously discuss full illegal rubbish I won’t and neither should you.

— We acknowledge it or not acknowledge, and Russia to live with it.

— It is unknown Russia to live with it or not. I think that at some point more people will not recognize this procedure will no longer consider Putin a legitimate President. Its legitimacy will begin to evaporate before our eyes. Putin’s rating is now at such a level that without fraud, he was not elected President in the first round and the second would be lost for sure.

But, controlling Ministers, judges, most of the senators, he can draw any kind of interest and edit as you want — as Mugabe.

— Putin is doing what Hitler did, what did the dictators in South America. We are just stating this fact. This is called tyranny, he is a tyrant. The final such figures known. He will come for Putin .

Almost all the South American dictators were overthrown by other dictators in the process of military coups. In Russia there are influential army officers who are capable of that?

— Since Putin had dismantled the state, all mechanisms predict a change of regime in Russia can be discarded. They don’t exist, they do not apply anymore. For a change of Putin’s do not have to have combat-ready troops to some other dictator, for example Shoigu, to use the army — and you can do without it. Recall that in Russian history there were cases of scarf, cushions, snuff boxes (pillows strangled the infant Tsar Fyodor Godunov, blow-the-box stunned and then strangled with a scarf of Paul I. — Ed.). Anything can happen. But the evolutionary path of development is definitely not to be. The election authority in Russia will not change, we know that.

The end of the interview, which Rabinovich will talk about why Russia can not become a North Korea and whether they want Ukraine to regain the Crimea, read in the near future.

