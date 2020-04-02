Putin can use the quarantine to crack down on objectionable: the announced forecast

According to the American historian of Russian origin Yuri Felshtinsky, quarantine measures in Russia, introduced in connection with the pandemic of the mers can be used by authorities to crack down on objectionable politicians, journalists and the media. He stated this in an interview with “Gordon”.

“Especially the coronavirus has no effect. In addition, for some time, the Russian government got rid of the protest issues”, — he noted and added that in Russia, where, as in many other countries, it is impossible to gather in large groups, in fact the state of emergency.

Yuri Felshtinsky believes that the situation in Russia brought to the “absolute ideal of totalitarian power”: the population sits at home, for violations of quarantine and spread fake information on mers introduced serious penalties.

“In any country, it would be perceived as a normal phenomenon, because such information really needs to stop. But specifically in Russia, this punishment relates to media and leads to big fines. We can assume or fear that the Russian leadership is using the situation to crack down on undesirable media, individual journalists and even political figures”, — said the historian.

