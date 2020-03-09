Putin decided to punish the Americans, and eventually shot himself in the foot: why Russia is out…

The sharp drop in oil prices in the world, which has had a negative impact on the Russian ruble remains the TOP topic for the economic and financial analysts. Will observed that the refusal of Russia to agree to reduce oil production has shocked seasoned Ministers of the OPEC+.

“The Ministers were so shocked that they didn’t know what to say”, — said the Agency Bloomberg, one of the negotiators.

And the thing is that the transaction OPEC+ stabilization of world markets helps us shale industry, and therefore not in the interests of Russia. About TASS said the press Secretary of “Rosneft” Mikhail Leontyev.

“All the volumes of oil which were eliminated as a result of repeated renewal of the OPEC agreement fully and quickly replaced on the world market volumes of us shale oil”, — he explained.

According to him, except the United States, there are other countries that are outside the perimeter of agreement and OPEC ready to increase oil production, so “from the point of view of interests of Russia but this deal just does not make sense”.

In turn, the Bloomberg sources said that the head of “Rosneft” Igor Sechin has long lobbied for the rejection of the reduction of oil production as part of a deal with OPEC. It was he who pushed Putin to break the deal with an argument about American shale oil. According to Reuters, in December 2018, Sechin sent a letter to Vladimir Putin in which he called Russia a deal with OPEC a strategic threat.

Network ironically reacted to the strange position of the Russian leadership, comparing it with shot yourself in the foot.

“Russia is ruled stupid Imbeciles”, — commented on the incident Slava Rabinovich.

We will remind, Russia and OPEC+ 6 Mar are unable to agree on the extension of the agreement on the limitation of oil production. All restrictions will be lifted on 1 April.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter