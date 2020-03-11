Putin explained to Russians that such a government, as in Europe, Russia does not fit

A parliamentary form of government in Russia may not be used, said President Vladimir Putin.

He said this in his speech at the plenary session of the state Duma on Tuesday, March 10, RIA Novosti reported.

“At this stage of our development it is for us can not be used — said Putin. — View, in the traditional countries of parliamentary democracy in Europe what’s going on. I can without exaggeration say it. Years in some countries, today, are unable to form a government”. This is the situation in Russia was “absolutely impossible and unacceptable,” said the President.

Putin also said that a strong presidential vertical of power in Russia is absolutely necessary.

In addition, Putin made a part in yet another presidential election. According to him, it will be possible, if this amendment is approved, the constitutional court, recognizing that it is not contrary to the fundamental law of the country. The President stressed that before the adoption of the amendment should speak to the citizens of Russia.