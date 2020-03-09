Putin finished badly: why oil is so dramatically cheaper and what will happen next

Oil prices on the world market are falling rapidly. The rate of decline was the highest since 1991, when there was a war in the Persian Gulf. And forecasts of experts, the most disappointing. Most affected in this situation Russia’s economy. For anybody not a secret that the Russian ruble is directly linked to oil prices. The current situation proved it once again. The ruble has collapsed to the level of 75 rubles per U.S. dollar.

The paradox is that what is happening in Russia itself is to blame! Moscow refused to renew the agreement with the OPEC countries, acting on the past three years. The contract, known as OPEC+, regulate the volume of oil production by OPEC and Russia, which helped to maintain the price of petroleum products is relatively high, starting in 2017.

And here on Friday, March 6, negotiations on OPEC+ suddenly, all ended in failure. The Russian delegation rested on level ground, rejecting the conditions put forth by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh insisted that the next reduction of volumes of oil production in the conditions of falling demand in the epidemic of the coronavirus.

In the end of March is the last month of the OPEC+. From 1 April, none of the countries involved in the transaction, no longer a requirement to constrain the volume of oil production.

American Agency Bloomberg believes that the breakdown of the contract is the head of “Rosneft” Igor Sechin. His closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin for anybody not a secret. According to Reuters, in December 2018, Sechin sent a letter to Putin in which he called the Treaty OPEC+ strategic threat that plays into the hands of the United States. This refers to the extraction of shale oil, which is actively carried out by American companies. The US is not involved in the deal with OPEC.

Now The Bell more details brings the position of the head of “Rosneft”: “now we’ll show them! They are at the current price are investing in its shale oil, but its production at a price below $ 40 is hardly appropriate, and “Rosneft” can afford such a fall…”

Guess Bloomberg and The Bell is confirmed by an official statement a press-the Secretary “Rosneft” Mikhail Leontiev: “All the volumes of oil which were eliminated as a result of repeated renewal of the OPEC agreement fully and quickly replaced on the world market volumes of us shale oil. Besides the United States there are other countries that are outside the perimeter of agreement and OPEC ready to increase oil production, therefore, from the point of view of interests of Russia, the deal just does not make sense”.

Further, Leontiev blamed Saudi Arabia in a non-partnership behavior. He stressed that OPEC+ can be extended, if Riyadh compromise, that is, would not insist on a new reduction of oil production. “But the proposal that was made, was not an affiliate. A partnership always implies a compromise”, — said the press-Secretary of “Rosneft”.

It is assumed that the argument Sechin about a “strategic threat” became the decisive one for Putin, who for the past six years, since the annexation of Crimea, openly ignores the economic interests of Russia in favor of it strategic ambitions.

Co-owner of the Russian oil company “LUKOIL” Leonid Fedunafter learning about the failure of negotiations on OPEC+, said The Bell: “This is very unexpected, irrational, to put it mildly, the decision. Are in a light shock…” Fedun immediately praised Russia’s losses. They range from 100 to 150 million dollars a day!

The businessman did not get these figures from the ceiling. They arise from the expected fall in oil prices from the level of 60 dollars per barrel (when you save a transaction with OPEC) to about $ 40 per barrel (at best) in the volume of Russian exports of 5 million barrels per day.

According to Fedun, no build-up of oil production from April 1, is unable to compensate for future losses.

We emphasize, co-owner of “LUKOIL” based its figures on the price of 40 dollars per barrel. IHS analyst Markit Roger Couch set far more pessimistic. He admits that the price of oil can drop to a minimum over the past 20 years. The record was set in 2001, when the barrel gave 17.5 dollar!

According to Energy analyst Rystar Barnara of Thonhausen, Russia “creates one of the most severe price crises in the history of the oil market” in its decision to withdraw from the deal with OPEC. Forbes magazine cites the forecast of financial analysts who admit that a further decline in oil prices will quickly weaken the Russian ruble. The dollar in April will give 80 and even 90 rubles.

More specific calculations lead senior analyst on the financial markets of Raiffeisenbank Denis Poryvai: “In April the pressure on the ruble will increase. If oil drops below $ 40 per barrel, the dollar will be above 75 rubles. At a price of $ 30 per barrel, the Russian currency will fall to 80 rubles per dollar.”

As of the morning of 9th March Brent crude oil fell in price to $ 33.3 dollars per barrel.

