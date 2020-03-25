Putin for a week sent all of Russia to the coronavirus vacation

By Maria Batterburyon

Путин на неделю отправил всю Россию на коронавирусные каникулы

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced next week after hours in Russia. .

As reported by rossm, the introduction of output week, the Russian President said in his address to the nation. This decision is connected with the pandemic coronavirus. Putin urged Russians to stay home, noting that the situation in other countries, could be repeated also in Russia.

In addition, Putin called to postpone to a later date the vote on the amendments to the Constitution. These changes will enable him to 2024 to run again for President of Russia.

.

Photo: tass.ru

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
