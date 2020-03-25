Putin for a week sent all of Russia to the coronavirus vacation

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced next week after hours in Russia. .

As reported by rossm, the introduction of output week, the Russian President said in his address to the nation. This decision is connected with the pandemic coronavirus. Putin urged Russians to stay home, noting that the situation in other countries, could be repeated also in Russia.

In addition, Putin called to postpone to a later date the vote on the amendments to the Constitution. These changes will enable him to 2024 to run again for President of Russia.

Photo: tass.ru

