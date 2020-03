Eugene Kaspersky

Russian President Vladimir Putin has found in the country of Elon musk. According to the President, is the founder and head of the company-developer of computer anti-virus Eugene Kaspersky. He stated this in an interview TASS.

“We have Kaspersky is. I think in my field (it) is no worse,” — said Putin. According to him, the founder of “Kaspersky Lab” is one of the leaders of the domestic IT industry.