Putin has again inspired by social creativity

The events that began yesterday in Syria, where the local troops attacked the Turkish military and then received a powerful retaliatory strike, continue to gain momentum and worldwide are actively discussing the conflict. Not left without attention to the tense situation and fans photojob.

So the blogger Alexander Babak in social networks has published work on the subject.

The picture shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, who supposedly said the phrase, “That was a knife in the back, and now will be the scimitar in the PU”. This little comic was a reaction to the response of the Turkish leadership, which has threatened Russia with new conflict. As you know, the Russian military support of Syria, which the Turkish army is an armed confrontation.