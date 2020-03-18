Putin has figured out how to use the coronavirus to cancel all sanctions

In Russia, for which the US representative to the UN urged to impose new sanctions over the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea, decided to use the pandemic coronavirus and for removal of restrictive measures.

So, the Chairman of the international Affairs Committee in the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that the world faces a “prolonged recession” and proposed to negotiate “about the immediate and total abolition of all economic sanctions, also imposed by the Security Council of the UN.”

“The current crisis gives a unique chance to break the vicious circle, when sanctions are imposed in the hope of their political performance (the opponent will tremble and corrected), then there is nothing but mutual economic losses, but then for reasons of political prestige (“we can’t concede first”) sanctions have become almost eternal (and maybe be able to verify while not was)”, Kosachev says on his page in social networks.

In his words, “a global agreement” would be “the most rapid and effective response to today’s challenges of pandemic-related disruption.”

The representative of the aggressor country, which fell under the sanctions for aggression in Ukraine, said that “all this can be done without going into history, without looking to the policy without loss of face for everyone who was fond of sanctions.”

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Committee on foreign Affairs, house of representatives, the U.S. Congress approved the bill “About support of religious freedom in Ukraine”. The purpose of the law — confronting violations by Russia of religious freedom in the occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donbas and Crimea.

