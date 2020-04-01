Putin has made a fatal: will the Ukraine after that to return the Crimea

Will Putin resort to extreme measures in the suppression of opposition in Russia (that is, does he dare to wound on tank tracks gut a million protesters) and whether the scarf with a snuff-box for his overthrow, read the previous part exclusive interview with the “FACTS” of American and Russian economic and political analyst the Glory Rabinovich. Today we publish the final part of the interview, which Rabinovich explains why Russia has not become a North Korea of Ukraine’s fault that the invaders had not yet removed from the Crimea and Donbass, and how long you can devalue the ruble.

— The international community says it does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and the Peninsula is still Ukrainian. However in the future the Russian Constitution establishes the precedence of Russian laws over international law. Than it can be fraught for Russia?

— Where the plaintiffs will be successful in international courts against Russia, the Kremlin is threatened by the seizure of Russian state assets in the execution of these actions. Obvious examples are claims on Yukos (in February of this year the Appeal court of the Hague ordered Russia to pay $ 50 billion to former shareholders of YUKOS. About 10 percent of Russia’s international reserves. — Ed.) and future decisions of the Tribunal shot down over the Donbas “Boeing”, as well as civil claims on the same “Boeing”.

Ukraine, of course, can also be among these examples. I honestly thought that international claims of Ukraine against Russia’s annexation of Crimea and de facto occupation of Donbass will follow much sooner and they will have a relatively fast promotion in the international courts. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Here, in my opinion, the Ukraine is a party which, unfortunately, were not very active in doing these things. Claims of Ukrainian exist, but it’s all moving very slowly.

Russia may not implement the decisions on the claims of Yukos shareholders, or any other claims. The Putin regime, and is not going to perform. And faced with the consequences of these failures at the international level: with the arrest of assets, with the introduction of new sanctions, with a status even more of a rogue state, and so on.

— But if Russia will become, roughly speaking, North Korea? A rogue state, but nevertheless exist, the government lacks a living, has a nuclear button, which blackmailing the whole world… How long this situation may continue in Russia?

— You do not forget that North Korea built on the patterns that were introduced there many decades ago. Russia is not North Korea, and drive it in North Korean, the format is not so easy. In principle, Russia could be formatted like North Korea, if in the place of Gorbachev in 1985 came some Ligachev or even the same as the former first Secretary of the Leningrad Grigory Romanov, who at the time of Gorbachev’s election was a member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU.

Further, relatively speaking, the Soviet Union began to suffer the same collapse and bankruptcy, but it would suit his Tiananmen square (the shooting of protesters in China in 1989, has died, according to some, up to 10 thousand people. — AVT.), would do it in a big way in the tenth degree, and in several cities: in Moscow and in Leningrad. And then began to work on the construction of a complete totalitarian dictatorship.

Maybe if it started in 1985, by the year 2020, and would turn Russia (or the Soviet Union) to North Korea, along with Ukraine, by the way? Although North Korea is a small country compared to the Soviet Union, and even mono-ethnic. And this is the key difference with the USSR and the Russian Federation.

But Putin was late. And now it’s too late: the Russian economy quite differently arranged. Life in the cave will not be acceptable not only for the vast majority of the population, but for the Putin elite. Still life the so-called North Korean elite is a slightly different thing than Rublevka near Moscow.

— That is, international isolation, sanctions will not lead to the dictatorship of the North Korean type on the territory of Russia. And will they on the emergence of a revolutionary situation?

– Most likely, Yes. Well, at some point is still possible the faint echoes of the previous exercises brainwashing, some attempts of Patriotic fervor on TV and rallying around the national leader — with a new round of international sanctions. However, all this literally on eyes begins to crumble when the audience any Kiselyov and Solovyov every month decreases exponentially. And exponentially growing films Bulk on Youtube, its esters. Not only Bulk. They will try to disable Youtube? Well, the flag in their hands because those who sat on the sofas and watched Youtube, go out on the street.

Now some comrades from the leadership of Ukraine said that they in the Crimea, our people are suffering without water from the Dnieper… And though such proposals met very strong opposition, there is suspicion that the government is seriously considering such a question.

– Crimea is illegally occupied territory of Ukraine. Citizens of Ukraine, which are under illegal occupation by Putin’s Russia, are, in contrast to other examples in history, the possibility to leave the Crimea not the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine and be accepted there as a refugee.

As for the statements of some Ukrainian politicians about the fact that Crimea is necessary to supply water because there are Ukrainian citizens under occupation and the need to ease their lives — is absurd. To understand this, imagine a situation where, for example, in 1941 during the occupation of Ukraine by German troops Stalin offered help to Hitler to keep the Ukrainians in the occupied territories. The absurdity is obvious. The fact that Ukraine had this idea circulating is ridiculous.

— Donbass, Crimea — large consumers of the Russian budget. As far as Russia is able to continue to pull this burden?

But this is done at the expense of the Russian people, but not at the expense of Putin OPG, so more and more devalued the ruble will be even less purchasing power and consumer demand. And Putin OPG will live happily ever after. The cost of the Crimea and the Donbass, of course, essential, but we know who paid for them — the Russian taxpayers and the Russian pensioners. And will continue to pay.

But you can not endlessly to devalue the ruble?

— How much to so many and will continue to devalue until it bursts a spring.

— Is there some sort of limit compression of the spring?

— No one knows. It is at the crossroads of not only Finance and economy, and, perhaps, social Sciences: sociology, psychology and even statistics, because without statistics, right sociology is impossible. Plus a huge number of moving parts, plus the probability of “black swans.” So no one knows.

— Do you have any suggestions as Ukraine to return the Donbass and the Crimea? The Minsk agreement, which have now, is actually a dead end road.

– Ukraine has only one way to reclaim their lands and restore the territorial integrity during Putin’s regime (when it will change — there will be absolutely other data for this task) – to organize life in such a way that people in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian state would live much better than in 2014, and much better than they live now. Ukraine should be a democratic, economically and financially prosperous country. Or very successful, it was impossible to fool the heads of the people in the Donbass and in the Crimea. This is the only way. There is no other, because neither Ukraine, nor Ukraine together with our allies, including the United States, a military solution to the problems of Donbass and Crimea does not exist. You can’t go to war against Putin’s Russia, with its nuclear weapons.

And economic way you have. Unfortunately, in 2020 we acknowledge that the Revolution of dignity has largely been fucked from the point of view of development of Ukraine in economic and financial terms. In 2014 was a historically unprecedented political mandate from an elected President and a popularly elected Parliament. Such political mandates are not so often, with such a preponderance of majority of the Ukrainian population. But the Ukrainian government has lost credibility, and the new government, it seems, continues to do so.

— At the time, the USSR was expelled from League of Nations for aggression against Finland. Now the League of Nations, but there are the UN, in which Russia is a permanent member of the security Council. How do you think, can the UN respond to Russia’s aggressive actions with the same vigour? And will this have any impact on Russia?

– Unfortunately, no, because Russia is a permanent member of the security Council and can veto attempts of such solutions. The UN is unable to protect themselves from becoming any permanent member of the security Council into a dictatorship. I am not an international lawyer, just answer this question outright can’t. And I’m not sure that the exclusion mechanisms of the UN can be considered even in relation to such monstrous regimes like Syria or Sudan.

The problem is actually not in this. Here Russia is back in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Just Putin OPG, having almost unlimited financial resources, corrupts the entire Western political elite in varying degrees. In any case, those parts of it that lend themselves to this corruption. And all these so-called Putin-ferstein, “animately” Putin in Germany, all sorts of hangers on salaries type shredder, all sorts of political figures such as Le Pen, the political elite of Austria, is all the outcome of the political international corruption OPG Putin, who is trying to buy legitimacy in the world.

In General, Putin, through his most recent actions, is now becoming virtually illegitimate dictator. It is even more will try to bribe to get this illegitimacy was offset with the help of bribed politicians. But, again, let’s see how many mistakes he will continue to do so. The more it errors — the faster the regime will be illegitimate both inside Russia and outside.

— There is a perception that Putin has bought Europe, and the sanctions will soon lose its meaning and will be removed. The more that Ukraine is not always or not sufficiently insisted strongly insisted on their extension. How do you see developments?

– As I said, Putin will be all to spend more money on corruption of Western elites. And he will not stop. Because I have not invented another way. But corrupt now, six years after the annexation of Crimea, it is easier than it was then. Therefore, the more mistakes he will make, the sooner will come the end of the regime. It is worth it to try to permanently Annex the Donbas or, relatively speaking, to attack Narva in Estonia — how to corrupt Western elites will again be very difficult, expensive and maybe even impossible.

— That is if he several times get it wrong, so prices will rise, which he did not have enough money?

— First of all, not everything can be bought, and secondly, we must not forget that the sanctions regime immediately will not just be reinforced, and repeatedly reinforced. Any conventional “Schroeder”, its equivalent in the future, are unlikely to be able to come to work in Putin’s gang. Yes, and the shredder will not be able to continue to work if, for example, will be imposed this level of sanction.

— Russia has yet another headache for Turkey, which has its own “local Putin”. Your vision of development of relations Russia, Turkey, Syria. There have all got resolved or the conflict will continue?

– No, there is not ustakanilos and out can’t. Russia got into a huge civil war in Syria, sided with the Shiites, with the overwhelming majority of their own Muslim population is Sunni. While configuring the Sunni Arab majority outside of Russia against itself.

Faced with the interests of Turkey. Turkey is one of the oldest countries-members of NATO, has a very efficient army of three quarters of a million people. And Russian forces that Putin uses in Syria, can be shredded, ground to dust and disposed of Turkey, if Erdogan wants it.

Recently, as you know, the Turks are very effectively disposed of Putin’s “of atamatov”. If need be, will do so again. And Putin as Gopnik of the gate can act. As such the main bully when around small. But as soon as someone big and will knock him over the head — Putin immediately hides in the bushes. Seen that several times already and will see again and again.

So it’s no great geopolitical game Putin in the long run will not work neither in Syria, nor in Ukraine, nor anywhere else. These regimes, like Putin, the world has nothing to offer. Accordingly, only the force of arms to establish themselves in their geopolitical some don’t even Amaziah, and the crimes of Putin in the long term will not work. The Putin regime, like Putin himself, are doomed, but in what time perspective — yet we can’t know.

— Returning to the theme of the Crimea and the Russian opposition, which at some point will come to power in Russia. The fact that among the opposition there is the opinion, say, “Yes, we have selected the Crimea illegal, but give it can’t.” As this may affect the future the world’s attitude to Russia?

— Any regime after Putin, if it is not the bloody military junta, and the regime based on the political weight of some of the opposition forces will be forced to raise the issue of Crimea. Not on the first day of the government, but fast enough. Because it is a problem that needs to be addressed, even on the basis not for the interests of Ukraine and protection of its territorial integrity. The Russian Federation itself must solve the problem of its own territorial integrity — because one does not recognize its international border. And to achieve recognition of the international borders of Russia is possible only through the solution of the problem of the Crimea. It is to be solved, that is, the world. This should be negotiated between Ukraine, Russia and some international mediators — participants-signatories of the Budapest Memorandum as a minimum. Most likely, even with the participation of other NATO members, or maybe the entire Big seven.

And this decision must be acceptable at the international level. And so it took the Russian side. Because the conditional power of the President Bulk, or conditional Prime Minister Rabinowitz may not last two weeks if their decision will cause a storm of protests in the Russian society.

Unfortunately, the problem of the Crimea there is one problem that cannot be solved, either now or in the future: it is not just the occupation and colonization of the Peninsula. And a potential issue for residents of the Crimea in ten years: “Where do you want to live in a part of Russia or part of Ukraine?” — it is not legitimate under the Constitution of Ukraine. But even if such a question was asked, the surrounding situation in Crimea has changed dramatically.

When there is colonization, irreversible or extremely difficult for reversible processes. And if the Crimea will be 90 percent of the retired employees by the FSB and the Federal service of execution of punishments of the Russian Federation to return the Crimea to Ukraine will be extremely difficult. While not known, will Ukraine regain the Crimea, populated by 90 percent retired retired FSB and Federal penitentiary service. This is an irreversible humanitarian situation — these are the things that Putin has done irreversible manner. How to solve it? It will be extremely difficult, even with international mediation, and taking into account all the humanitarian issues.

— Historically, that in the event of a revolutionary situation, a revolution headed by people close to the former government. In Ukraine it was also. Such is possible in Russia today?

– This is the most likely scenario at the moment. If a revolutionary situation arises in Russia, I don’t think that the scenario of change of power with the street we will see you very soon. Because even if the streets and people will come, Putin will do everything to block it out. And he will stop at nothing, wound any number of guts on the tank tracks. If only the streets will not be a million people. But the 200, 300, 500 thousand will be able to crush.

Accordingly, the streets, hundreds of thousands of protesters will not necessarily lead to regime change. When will the millions we to assume now you can’t. But the fact that Putin liquidated, as in his time Stalin was poisoned, or somehow differently it will shift from the top — this is the most likely scenario. It can occur at any time before the longer term future that will come to the streets of several million people. And, by the way, look at the history of Russia itself — where the power almost never change the election, except for rare exceptions.

— That is Putin is afraid of is not so much the release of millions on the streets as “inner circle”?

— He is afraid of, so there are tens of thousands of people working in the Federal security service.

— In Russia, in recent years, political repression are not only using the so-called justice. Criticism of the power die in the center of Moscow, far outside the country: Germans, Starovoitova, of Litvinenko, Politkovskaya, Shchekochikhin, Berezovsky… You are not afraid to be the opposition in Russia?

— Answer as a Jew in Odessa anecdotes, with a question. What do you suggest I do, to be silent in a rag? And seriously: can’t shut up, you know?

