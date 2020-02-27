Putin is amused by the story about the twins (video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, where images from different events-well, very different, continues to assert that he has no doubles.

About this the master of the Kremlin, said in an interview rossm. Like, he abandoned the idea of using twins, although this idea was in the early 2000-ies, in “the most difficult times of the fight against terrorism”.

The network immediately responded to Putin’s statement. The essence of the review can be summarized in one sentence: “yeah, of course…”

As previously reported “FACTS”, Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki drew attention to another counterpart Putin in Sochi at the opening ceremony of the world Cup of hockey, which gave the pants “from a higher version of” master of the Kremlin.

Photo By Alexey Golobutsky.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter