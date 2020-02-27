Putin is amused by the story about the twins (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Путин насмешил рассказом о двойниках (видео)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, where images from different events-well, very different, continues to assert that he has no doubles.

About this the master of the Kremlin, said in an interview rossm. Like, he abandoned the idea of using twins, although this idea was in the early 2000-ies, in “the most difficult times of the fight against terrorism”.

The network immediately responded to Putin’s statement. The essence of the review can be summarized in one sentence: “yeah, of course…”

Путин насмешил рассказом о двойниках (видео)

Путин насмешил рассказом о двойниках (видео)

Путин насмешил рассказом о двойниках (видео)

Путин насмешил рассказом о двойниках (видео)

As previously reported “FACTS”, Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki drew attention to another counterpart Putin in Sochi at the opening ceremony of the world Cup of hockey, which gave the pants “from a higher version of” master of the Kremlin.

Photo By Alexey Golobutsky.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article