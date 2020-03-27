Putin is preparing to close Moscow? In Russia military being moved in buses with the inscription “children”

By Maria Batterbury

Путин готовится закрыть Москву? В России военных перебрасывают на автобусах с надписью "дети"

In the Internet appeared the video of resonance, which may indicate the readiness of Putin to introduce a state of emergency in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. We will remind, the owner of the Kremlin can also be infected.

In footage published on Twitter, the opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky, recorded a convoy of 200 school tour buses, which… to Moscow transported military Regardie.

Another video shows the transfer to the capital for military equipment (in the scenes is profanity).

In the comments the author of the video notes that the videos were filmed on March 26 at the Kiev highway.

In proof of his version of the authorities ‘ intention to “tighten the screws” Khodorkovsky published a photocopy of the appeal of the Main Directorate of interior Ministry in Moscow on the development of a plan to counter the pandemic, including the introduction of the ban on entry and exit from the city that all vehicles, as well as the introduction of Commendatore hours.

We will remind, on March 25, President Vladimir Putin announced last week the Russians in connection with the increasing number of infected. Forced weekends throughout Russia runs from 28 March to 5 April.

Maria Batterbury

