Putin is seeking re-election trump: in the United States because of this, the head flew

Thursday, February 20, the topic of the alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has once again become Central in all of American media. At the same time, CNN and two major Newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that the previous week the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress held a private briefing, during which representatives of the us intelligence notified the Congress that in 2020 Russia is once again making efforts to contribute to the re-election of Donald trump for a second term. While this is reflected in the fact that Moscow is interfering in the primary election of the Democrats.

As already reported “FACTS”, an indirect electoral system in the United States involves first intra-party elections — the primaries. They officially launched in February. While were two States — Iowa and new Hampshire. The next primaries are scheduled for February 22 in Nevada.

Before the start of the preliminary stage of the presidential race, the Democrats were favourites former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. However, after the results of the primaries in Iowa and new Hampshire it occupies only the fifth place. Lead former mayor of the city of South bend (Indiana), Pete Buttidzhich and the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. Perhaps this unexpected result, the start of the race and prompted American intelligence to the conclusion that interference in the primaries externally. In addition, for the first time in recent American history, one of the two leading parties could not come for several days to sum up the official results of the primaries. Usually this information appears after a couple of hours. And in Iowa, it could not provide three days and then make adjustments.

Specifically, American intelligence agencies have not yet say how Moscow is trying to influence the primaries of the Democratic party of the United States. However, the fact that this is happening from the experts is not in doubt.

It is noteworthy that on 14 February President of the trump chastised the acting Director of National intelligence Joseph Maguire for what he allowed for briefing. It’s 20 February it became known that the White house has decided not to nominate Maguire for approval in Congress. Joseph dismissed. The new acting Director of National intelligence (office integrates the work of all intelligence services of the country) is appointed U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

The American media emphasize Granella no experience in intelligence! It is far from this activity. But it is one of the most ardent supporters of trump and his foreign and domestic policy. The US President, who once openly declared that does not trust its own intelligence services, chose to put at the head of them are not professional, and loyal to him.

Notes another unusual feature of Mr Grenell. He is an open homosexual. Still in the administration trump was not a single gay. Now there is, so important post. Unlikely this suggests that the current President changed his negative attitude towards LGBT people. Perhaps the tramp was a shortage of staff?

Media reported that Grenell, most likely, received a new assignment on a temporary basis. Trump takes time to find a suitable candidate who would at the same time shared his views and passed the approval process in the U.S. Congress.

Officially, the White house has not commented on the departure of Maguire. Trump still does not like to publicly discuss the issue of Russian interference in the presidential election. If all the same it push you to the wall, the 45th President of the United States stresses that neither he nor his team are not to these attempts is irrelevant. And the existence of “mythical ties” between him and the Kremlin are unable to prove any special Prosecutor, Robert Mueller, nor the Democrats in Congress, to initiate impeachment proceedings, which ingloriously failed in the Senate.

Democrats, for their part, immediately seized on the new accusations against Moscow. Presidential candidates Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren said: “Russia is again interfering in our elections in order to help the election of the trump… trump rips to shreds the rule of law and the integrity of our democracy.”

On the same day, February 20, in Washington, was the verdict in the high-profile case of Roger stone, former Advisor to trump. He received three years and four months in prison. The Prosecutor demanded for 67-year-old defendant’s prison term to nine years.

In November 2019 Roger stone was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and inducing another witness to give false testimony. All these charges were brought against him in the Commission of the special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The jury agreed that former adviser to trump lied about his contacts with a representative of WikiLeaks, which was trying to obtain incriminating information against Hillary Clinton and other prominent members of the Democratic party. A stone’s lawyer argued that no incriminating evidence had not been received, therefore, the law his client is not violated.

Trump believes that his former adviser was another victim of a “witch hunt” waged by the Democrats after the defeat of Clinton in the presidential election of 2016. The head of state requires a new trial. Otherwise, he is ready to pardon stone of his decree.

Still one trump so not protected as Roger stone, who became the sixth presidential aide convicted in criminal cases initiated the investigation Mueller about the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections in 2016. While active intervention of the judge meant that the judge ruled the stone is soft enough sentence.

Did the President, through attorney General William Barr, who has already admitted to having personally ordered to withdraw the original motion by the prosecution in which the Prosecutor asked the court for more stringent punishment for Roger stone. Action Barra has led to the fact that the Prosecutor refused to provide the prosecution in this scandalous trial. One of them resigned in protest.

More than a thousand former American judges and prosecutors was signed after that, the requirement of immediate resignation of William Barr. The resignation did not write, but was forced to turn to the Trump with a strong request to refrain in future from commenting about the trial of stone. However, the President did not pay attention to it and keep writing angry tweets.

Richard Donohue will coordinate and resolve issues related to Ukraine, including the opening of new investigations or the expansion of existing ones. This step, as CNN notes, it potentially makes to the attorney-General of the United States William Barr the opportunity to more closely monitor investigations that can be politically sensitive.

