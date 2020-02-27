Putin made a Frank admission about the twins

Vladimir Putin said that he proposed the use of twins in the early 2000-ies. He told this in an interview with TASS, according to BAGNET.

“I am a real. Twins no. The theme of the double arose, but I refused. It was in the most difficult times of the fight against terrorism – in the beginning,” – said Putin.

Earlier many media reported that Putin has a twin. This idea was proposed in early 2000-ies, during the fight against terrorism.

It was assumed that the counterpart Putin will replace it with activities that are unsafe for the President.

