Putin may soon deprive the government voiced the script

The inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the situation with coronavirus, the number of victims which reminds one of a “limited nuclear war” to bring down the master of the Kremlin.

This point of view in interview to the edition “Gordon” was expressed by a former Soviet intelligence officer and classmate of Putin by the Institute of the KGB Yuri Shvets, who for many years lives in America. He, in particular, believes that the situation with the “zeroing” of presidential terms of Putin, the collapse of the ruble and the situation with falling oil prices — attempts to oust Putin, who has taken the power block of the Kremlin. If I can help their plans for a pandemic?

“Estimated number of victims of coronavirus around the world begins to resemble a limited nuclear war. In any case declared by the President trump on Tuesday a forecast of possible deaths in the USA, with 200 thousand people is comparable to the results of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”, — says Yuri Shvets and remember one of the discussions in which they discussed the possibility of Putin’s departure from power, followed by “almost major war”. The discussion was attended by analysts Andrei Piontkovsky and Valery Solovey.

“During the discussion I suggested that the inner circle of Putin can simulate the “big war” to blame Putin himself, to deprive him of his power and to receive from Washington a pardon for all past crimes”, — says Yuri Shvets and adds: “And now, when the whole world fell silent in expectation of the further development of the pandemic, and Putin ran away to Valdai, I have a suspicion arises: is it started?”

As previously reported “FACTS”, the American historian of Russian origin Yuri Felshtinsky, in turn, believes that Putin may use restrictive measures imposed on Russia because of the coronavirus, to crack down on opposition forces and the media.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter