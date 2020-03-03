Putin messed up again with the history

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin believes that the revolutionaries in power usually don’t stay relative with the exception of the Bolsheviks.

About this he said in an interview with TASS for the project “20 questions to Vladimir Putin”.

“Active part of society – not only so-called non-systemic opposition, which violates current law. Why are You so narrow active part of society? The active part of society – that volunteers, they have millions, we have millions already (…).

Is, and has always been, and always will be a part of society in any country that does not agree with the current government. And it is very good that there are such people.

Incidentally, please note if there are any revolutionary event, the people who brought to the revolution, they, as a rule, also not at the mercy linger. Very quickly it becomes unpleasant and the power that was created as a result of their active and intense activity.

The exception, perhaps, only the Bolsheviks, who lingered after the October revolution quite a long time. And then they collapsed and the country for a dragged.

But as for the so-called non-system opposition, – and God bless , – I believe that they are needed. You see, I’m still not the first day of work. I believe they are very necessary. They really, I look at affect the particular life, especially at the level of municipalities, large cities and so forth.”

Putin added: “There are rules to be followed by all. And those who like power, and those who don’t like it. There is a law and must be respected. Otherwise we reach a situation completely unbalanced in the country. Otherwise… we want to have on the streets burning cars?

But if you do not respond, will burn. Will beat the Windows, and that specific people will suffer. You want to Express your point of view, an opinion, want to do it with public shares? Please, the law allows it. Get permission and do it”.

Regarding the status of ieagent Putin said that “it’s not like we invented” saying that since 1937, the year or ’38, the year the United States has this law and still applies.

The Russian President reminded that recently the citizen of the Russian Federation “put in prison” in the U.S. as of infoagent, and Russia is only administrative responsibility (the Russian Maria Butina 26 April 2019 condemned in the U.S. to 18 months in prison for working as a foreign agent without notifying the US attorney General, October 25, it was released – and the next day deported to Moscow).

According to Putin, the purpose of this act is to “to protect Russia from intervention in its political life from the outside.” He assured that the infringement no, when organizations receive funding from abroad and engaged in political activities, they have to report it.

According to Putin, just need to clearly define what political activity, humanitarian efforts, did not fall under this law.