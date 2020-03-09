Putin problems: the oil per day fell by 30%, and the ruble have fallen sharply

The outbreak of coronavirus, which on the world market has excess oil, affected global prices for this resource. The price of “black gold” in early trading on Monday, March 9, at Asian markets plunged more than 31%. It happened once on Friday, March 6, OPEC countries are unable to negotiate with other producers to reduce output.

The largest oil producer in the world — Saudi Arabia — announced the reduction in the official prices, and the price of Brent crude has fallen to 31 per barrel (though in late February it was about 50 dollars for barrel).

Analysts by Bloomberg called the incident the most rapid fall in oil prices after 1991, when the war continued in the Persian Gulf. The Agency refers to Goldman Sachs forecast that oil prices may continue to fall and reach the target of 20 to 30 dollars.

And although, according to some, that Russia broke the agreement OPEC+, it is the falling prices will impact most, because it can undermine the exchange rate of the Russian ruble. Saturday, March 7, the Central Bank of Russia set the ruble at the level of 67.5 rubles per U.S. dollar, and on Monday markets will be closed for the weekend. However, the fall of the exchange rate of the Russian currency.

For example, on the website of Alfa-Bank rate specified at the level of 74.5 rubles, and Raiffeisenbank and does sells dollars to 73,8 rubles, reports the BBC.

We will remind, to support the falling prices, Saudi Arabia is going, increasing oil production. It is planned to increase daily amount of up to 10 million barrels or more. Industry analysts predict that if Saudi Arabia and Russia will increase production, trying to secure for itself a large share of the market, then a trade war will lower the price of a barrel to 30 dollars.

