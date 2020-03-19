Putin refused to consider himself a king: the network exploded

By Maria Batterburyon

Путин отказался считать себя царем: сеть взорвало видео

Russian President Vladimir Putin, to permanent power which in Russia changed the Constitution, did not consider himself king. In an interview with journalist Andrei Vandenko, the head of the Kremlin said that “it works, not reigns”.

Video of Putin’s response about the “status king” in the Twitter published a journalist of the Kremlin pool Dmitry Smirnov.

Under video appeared caustic comments. Social network users say that this eyeliner the Russian government gives its future political changes in the country. Frequent remarks that Putin has long been to leave, he was not a worker, that the Russians live worse and worse. But there were those who defended the Russian President, considering that an interview is a provocation aimed at undermining the authority of Putin.

We will remind, on March 10, deputies of the state Duma of Russia adopted in the second reading the bill on amendments to the Constitution, which will enter into force upon signature by President Putin.
The most important in the new Constitution of the Russian Federation was the nullification of presidential terms for the incumbent head of state and an opportunity for Putin to run for President again in 2024.

