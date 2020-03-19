Putin refused to consider himself a king: the network exploded

Russian President Vladimir Putin, to permanent power which in Russia changed the Constitution, did not consider himself king. In an interview with journalist Andrei Vandenko, the head of the Kremlin said that “it works, not reigns”.

Video of Putin’s response about the “status king” in the Twitter published a journalist of the Kremlin pool Dmitry Smirnov.

– How about the fact that you called king?

Putin: Well, it’s not true. I work every day, I do not reign. The king was sitting, looking from above and says: that’ll do. And he only tries on hat and looks in the mirror. I work every day pic.twitter.com/aHr8I9V5cN — Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) March 19, 2020

Under video appeared caustic comments. Social network users say that this eyeliner the Russian government gives its future political changes in the country. Frequent remarks that Putin has long been to leave, he was not a worker, that the Russians live worse and worse. But there were those who defended the Russian President, considering that an interview is a provocation aimed at undermining the authority of Putin.



We will remind, on March 10, deputies of the state Duma of Russia adopted in the second reading the bill on amendments to the Constitution, which will enter into force upon signature by President Putin.

The most important in the new Constitution of the Russian Federation was the nullification of presidential terms for the incumbent head of state and an opportunity for Putin to run for President again in 2024.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter