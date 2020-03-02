Putin: Russia creates conditions that nobody wanted to fight with us

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Путин: Россия создает условия, чтобы никто не хотел воевать с нами

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not going to war with anyone, but creates conditions in order that nobody wanted to fight with Russia. About Putin said in an interview with “TASS”.

“We with anybody are not going to fight, but we create the situation in the sphere of defense, to anybody in a head has not come to fight with us,” Putin said.

In addition, the Kremlin believes that Russia has ceased to be in a catch-up role of the state in the sphere of defense.

“We first created the system offensive strike weapons that are not in the world. Now they (other countries – ed.) are catching up with us. This is a unique situation, this has never happened before”, – he said.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article