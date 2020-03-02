Putin: Russia creates conditions that nobody wanted to fight with us

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not going to war with anyone, but creates conditions in order that nobody wanted to fight with Russia. About Putin said in an interview with “TASS”.

“We with anybody are not going to fight, but we create the situation in the sphere of defense, to anybody in a head has not come to fight with us,” Putin said.

In addition, the Kremlin believes that Russia has ceased to be in a catch-up role of the state in the sphere of defense.

“We first created the system offensive strike weapons that are not in the world. Now they (other countries – ed.) are catching up with us. This is a unique situation, this has never happened before”, – he said.