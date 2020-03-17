Putin said that Russia does not care about the sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country “spit” on sanctions, as she has earned them so much, and lost. He said this in an interview TASS.

“Yes, spit on them, these sanctions”, — said Putin after the journalist’s words that Russia ran into sanctions over Ukraine.

According to various estimates, the country lost about 50 billion, but earned, says Putin, as well. He believes that the sanctions allowed “to include brains” and start to produce their products and technologies that did not exist before, or forgot about them. In turn, counter-sanctions have helped the government to develop agriculture and to liberate the domestic market. “The first in the world in wheat exports. Ahead of even the United States, Canada and Australia”, — said the head of the Russian Federation.

Putin said that no one expected that Russia will be a major exporter.

“This is definitely good, it diversifitsirovat our economy, in fact, helps us to solve the key problem,” — said Putin.