Putin sent U.S. military aircraft with the “humanitarian aid”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent U.S. military aircraft with the masks and equipment against coronavirus on Board. This was reported by press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, reports “Interfax”.

“Aircraft of Russian air force medical masks and medical equipment on Board flew to the United States,” – said Peskov.

The ship departed from the airfield near Moscow “Chkalovsky”.

According to Peskov, Putin and U.S. President Donald trump discussed this either on the phone on Monday. Against the backdrop of severe epidemiological situation in the United States, the Russian President proposed the American leader humanitarian aid in the fight against Covid-19 in the form of medical equipment and means of protection. Trump accepted with appreciation the offer.