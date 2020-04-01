Putin sent U.S. military aircraft with the “humanitarian aid”

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Путин отправил в США военный самолет с "гуманитаркой"

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent U.S. military aircraft with the masks and equipment against coronavirus on Board. This was reported by press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, reports “Interfax”.

“Aircraft of Russian air force medical masks and medical equipment on Board flew to the United States,” – said Peskov.

The ship departed from the airfield near Moscow “Chkalovsky”.

According to Peskov, Putin and U.S. President Donald trump discussed this either on the phone on Monday. Against the backdrop of severe epidemiological situation in the United States, the Russian President proposed the American leader humanitarian aid in the fight against Covid-19 in the form of medical equipment and means of protection. Trump accepted with appreciation the offer.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article