Putin sick? The network has found a video of the strange behavior of the President of the Russian Federation

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The network drew attention to how the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has acted at a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks, which took place on 5 March 2020.

A user with the nickname John Connor tweeted a short video from the meeting in the Kremlin.

Again, sucitu legs. The disease do?” — posted by John Connor. He drew attention to the fact that the country behaves Putin on the background of calm Erdogan.

The video quickly became popular — it already has hundreds of retweets.

Under the roller left a lot of comments in which users Express assumptions about this behavior Putin: from the banal fear to signs of the deadly disease.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
