Putin sick? The network has found a video of the strange behavior of the President of the Russian Federation
The network drew attention to how the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has acted at a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks, which took place on 5 March 2020.
A user with the nickname John Connor tweeted a short video from the meeting in the Kremlin.
“Again, sucitu legs. The disease do?” — posted by John Connor. He drew attention to the fact that the country behaves Putin on the background of calm Erdogan.
Again, sucitu legs. Disease do? pic.twitter.com/u1tYQD0hwc
— John Connor (@skynetfightback) March 5, 2020
The video quickly became popular — it already has hundreds of retweets.
Under the roller left a lot of comments in which users Express assumptions about this behavior Putin: from the banal fear to signs of the deadly disease.
