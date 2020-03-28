Putin squeezes opposition from Russia: the named tools

Eight years ago, during the all-Russian campaign “For fair elections” anti-Putin opposition spent hundreds of thousands of rallies on Bolotnaya square and Sakharov Avenue in Moscow. Since then a new generation of opposition. But where are all these people now? Where are those who demanded justice millions of Russians? They did not shoot, not sent to the camps, as they did under the Soviet regime. The repression of Putin’s dictatorship affected not so many of them.

— Putin has a large number of different mechanisms as it can continue to mock Russia, — told the “FACTS” of American and Russian economic and political analyst Slava Rabinovich. — So, the first essential in the long list of tools: open borders. Under the Soviet regime, the openness of borders was not and, accordingly, it was necessary to suppress dissent by force. Now, if you are unhappy, you can leave. Emigration from Russia is gaining momentum, it is really giant. A huge number of people with any Jewish roots rushed to the Embassy and Consulate of Israel. A large number of people travels to other countries. We’re talking probably about millions of people. In conjunction with the 2011-12 left not even hundreds of thousands, and millions.

But the dictatorship maintains itself not only by extruding the opposition mood of the population outside the country. That is the second of the most important mechanisms of maintaining power, Putin organized crime groups in Russia, read the second part of a great interview Glory Rabinovich “FACTS”.

