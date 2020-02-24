Putin, the country will not hold: the ex-FSB Colonel predicted the collapse of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who dreams of revenge for the collapse of the Soviet Union, will not hold in deep crisis Russia, where the population is more and more not quite the power.

In an interview with “Obozrevatel” said politician and Colonel of FSB in resignation Gennady Gudkov, noting that Putin thinks he will remain in power forever.

“He believes that, Yes, I think not. I do not know of examples of the eternal power. The eternal was the Bolsheviks 70 years, and the Kim regime in North Korea. Something will happen, we are not eternal” — said Gudkov and added: “I’m not saying that we should wait for the death of Putin, but I don’t think he will keep the country”.

The politician said that now Russia is in deep crisis, and the dissatisfaction of the population with the authorities is growing. “There is no healthy level for today in the Russian state, all sick, rotten and fake. Putin is old and will become feeble, so that this power had exhausted itself,” — said Gudkov does not exclude the collapse of Russia into several States: “Revolt, rebellion, war, revolution, whatever. The collapse of several States is not excluded.”

At the same time he stated that he would not want the collapse of Russia, noting that the larger the country, the more it has influence on world civilization. “That’s China than takes? Its vast. Would that our country was falling apart, but this option is very likely. The USSR also took shape over centuries, and then disappeared”, — said Gennady Gudkov.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Putin, forgetting about the annexation of the Crimea and waged war in the Donbass, was accused of worsening relations with Ukraine “nationalists” and the West.

