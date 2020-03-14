In Russia one step closer to zero presidential terms of Vladimir Putin and to give him the opportunity again to participate in the elections after 2024. The law on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, introducing new principles of participation in elections was first passed by Parliament, and March 14, and received the signature of the President.

The next step towards final adoption of amendments is a decision of the constitutional court of the Russian Federation. There the consideration already sent the approved document. If the constitutional court does not find violations, the amendments will be submitted to a nationwide vote on April 22.

In order for the amendments to the Constitution entered into force on 22 April, they must maintain a simple majority (50% plus one vote) of the votes cast.

We will remind, in Russia I have no doubt that Putin started the changes to the Constitution to stay in power. And Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, insists his head has not yet decided to go for elections after 2024.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter