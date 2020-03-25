Putin was given the suit in which it no one will confuse

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a yellow hazmat suit in a hospital for infected with the coronavirus in the village of Kommunarka, because he was so issued.

So the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov explained to Russian media color medical jumpsuit.

“This gave. It doesn’t mean anything,” — said the representative of the Kremlin.

As previously reported, the Russian leader’s visit to the medical centre in Kommunarka took video. The footage shows how the head of state in a yellow suit, wears a protective mask before attending to patients.

Dmitri Garkavi, hospital patient, said that Putin was in the clothes of an unusual colour. The head of state asked admitted to hospital about his condition.

Putin visited a hospital in Moscow after a meeting on combating coronavirus. It was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin and the Minister of health of Michael Murashko. During the meeting with the head of state Sobyanin said that the authorities currently do not have accurate data about the real prevalence of coronavirus in the Russian regions. In addition, he noted that the dynamics of the spread of coronavirus is high, and urged the heads of regions to strictly control the situation with the infection.