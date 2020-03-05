Putin was inspired by social creativity

The anniversary of the death of the bloody Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who died after an illness on March 5, 1953, the network has published a collage of photos of the “leader of all peoples” and the current President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The corresponding Telegram published back-channel political cartoons Kingfisher.

The picture – easily recognizable hairstyle, moustache and eyebrows of Joseph Dzhugashvili (Stalin) are combined with the features of the face, mouth and eyes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Alive” – one succinct word fotozhabu signed by the author.