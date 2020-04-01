Putin was late, Russia will never become North Korea

Little North Korea, which George Bush called one of the three members of the axis of evil — the hungry country is a hereditary dictatorship — manages to blackmail the entire world. Against her constantly impose sanctions, the population it lives from hand to mouth. But always, when the situation in the country deteriorates to “can not” North Korea conducts test of nuclear missiles — and the international community it feeds. In the world there is perhaps only one nuclear country, effectively imposed sanctions Russia. Not long ago, the Russian leadership stated that international law did not decree. It would seem that the Russian Federation join the club of rogue States that are closed to the international community and producing food using blackmail. But the country, the official heir to the evil Empire (as he called the USSR Ronald Reagan) North Korea does not become, said the well-known American and Russian financial and political analyst Slava Rabinovich.

— Russia is not North Korea, and drive it in North Korean, the format is not so easy, — told the “FACTS” Slava Rabinovich. — In principle, Russia could be formatted like North Korea. But Putin was late, it’s too late. Life in the cave will not be acceptable not only for the vast majority of the population, and for the Putin elite. Still, the so-called North Korean elite is a slightly different thing than Rublevka near Moscow

However, not so long ago Russia and Ukraine could send North Korean route. About this and also about whether Ukraine to supply Crimea with water and why our country can refuse to return the Peninsula, read in the final part of a great interview Glory Rabinovich “FACTS”.

Read also: “Putin and his hand speeds up the revolution in Russia, — the Glory Rabinovich”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter