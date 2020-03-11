Putin will leave early in Moscow revealed the idea of the Kremlin with the nullification of the presidential term in Russia

Known Russian political analyst Valery Solovey, said earlier that Russia is in the invisible world of war for the adoption of certain decisions, and that it is preparing to invade the Ukraine, commented on the decision by the Russian Duma of amendments to the Constitution to abolish presidential terms, giving the opportunity to the incumbent President Vladimir Putin to be reelected in 2024.

In the opinion of the Nightingale, taken by the master of the Kremlin attempts to gain a foothold in power — only “convulsions”, without any real prospects.

This former head of the Department of public relations of MGIMO wrote in Twiiter.

“Don’t take slapstick Comedy for the ancient tragedy is neither the fifth nor the sixth period, and even this cannot be brought to an end. That’s why all the flailing”, — said the analyst.

Many readers microblog scientist would very much like to agree with him, but ask the question, what was the purpose of the farce, if there are no real prospects for implementation in the future.

Such goals, according to Nightingale, two — “demonstrate that it is still king of the hill” and “to offer a new agenda to replace the collapse in oil prices and falling ruble.”

We will remind, the idea to rewrite the Constitution, Putin made January 15. Politeksperty believe that the only aim of the project is to allow Putin to stay in power after 2024.

. This solution provides acting President Vladimir Putin to be reelected in 2024. Provides that the nullification of presidential terms will take place after approval of the amendments by the Constitutional court after the entry into force of the amending law. Before the vote in the state Duma addressed President Vladimir Putin. He offered to reset his presidential terms and to allow him to participate again in elections.

