Putin’s propagandists were surprised by the network of stories about the sharp collapse of the ruble

After the sudden collapse of oil prices and the subsequent fall of the ruble, on the Federal TV channels of Russia showed scenes of “economic stability in the country in response to falling oil prices”.

In particular, on the Russian “First channel” for five minutes, the story never mentioned how much fell down the ruble and how it is now.

On RTR also put the news about the financial situation and even showed the audience a chart with the current rate. But exactly how much and for what period the ruble fell, did not elaborate.

NTV presenter stressed that against the background of falling oil prices ruble “declined markedly in price,” but noted the measures of the Central Bank and recalled the availability of money from the reserve Fund for the next 6-10 years of covering losses.

In the network thinking the Russians write that it is common practice not to tell people the truth and shift the blame on others. Some followers believe that people who watch TV believe in any interpretation of how you believe everything that Russian TV shows.

We will remind, the chief editor of TV channel RT Magarita Simonyan said that the current fall in the price of oil is part of the plan of the Russian leadership.

