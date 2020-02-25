Qatar Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty vs Laura Siegemund live streaming free

Ashleigh Barty vs Laura Siegemund live streaming free

Ashley Barty – Laura Siegemund. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 25, 2020)

After speaking at the Australian Open, Ashley Barty will play her first match against Laura Siegemund on February 25th. Should I expect a surprise in the match? – learn from our forecast.

Ashley Barty

For almost a month, Ashley Barty did not perform on tour. After losing the semifinals to Kenin Open Australian (6-7, 5-7), the first racket of the world for the first time will go to court in Doha.

At a tournament in the capital of Qatar, Barty had not performed before. Barty’s January appearances were pretty good. She won the trophy in Adelaide, reached the semifinals in Melbourne.

However, it should be noted that at each of the three tournaments this season in the opening matches, Barty did not play very well. In Brisbane, lost in Brady (4-6, 6-7). In Adelaide, she gave the set to Pavlyuchenkova (4-6, 6-3, 7-5), and in Melbourne, Les Tsurenko (5-7, 6-1, 6-1).

Laura Siegemund

In the 2020 season, the most successful tournament for Laura Siegemund was in Auckland, where she reached the quarter-finals.

At a tournament in Doha, a German tennis player has already held three matches taking into account qualifications. In the first round of the main grid, Laura easily dealt with Yaroslav Shvedova (6-3, 6-2).

Statistics

Between themselves tennis players did not play.

Barty in each of the opening matches at three tournaments in 2020 gave a minimum set to rivals.

Sigemund won three matches in Doha, did not give the rivals a single set.

Forecast

Ashley Barty has not performed on tour for almost a month. For the current season, the Australian tennis player has certain difficulties in the starting fights. Sigemund is an experienced tennis player, has a game practice in Doha, is able to catch a certain courage and mood, to play risky. We offer a forecast with a high coefficient for the set taken by a German tennis player.

