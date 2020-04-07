Quarantine for two: Gwyneth Paltrow made a list of the most popular sex toys

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Getty Images

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow certainly knows how to spend time with health benefits are in quarantine mode. So the star has compiled a list of the best vibrators and shared it on Goop.

It is recommended vibrators for people remaining in quarantine alone, and for couples.

No matter whether you get pleasure alone or with a partner — sexual satisfaction helps you focus, relieve stress and improve the psychological state,” added the actress.

In the chat, Paltrow with her husband brad Falshakom and intimacy with Michaela Boehm arranged a conference, where he discussed the purpose of each thing from its own adult store.

This vibrating massager is only $ 150, and this clitoral vibrator $ 130 is for professionals. And for beginners there are more budget trends for 55 dollars” — unashamedly touting goods online Gwyneth.

Among other things, she Paltrow complained that he could not personally test all the toys, because during quarantine in the house were “locked” and children. However, all subscribers star is advised not to be modest and enjoy your sudden vacation to the fullest.