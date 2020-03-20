Quarantine helped: husband of Olga Sumy made a Christmas tree (video)

Actress Olga Sumskaya, who previously said the “FACTS”, what does the quarantine have fun social networks, showing how her husband makes a Christmas tree.

“During the quarantine, there is time to do household chores! Many of you guys have noticed that our Christmas tree stood until the spring! And then, finally, he solemnly took the white beauty and I was pleased” — she wrote.

View this post in Instagram Publication from Olga Sumy (@olgasumska) 20 Mar 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT

By the way, many followers Sumy note that they have Christmas trees still stand.

Recall that stars in the quarantine, not only from the trees disposed of. So, Nastya Kamenskikh conducts training online.

Many singers and comedians are writing song about how to live in quarantine.

And the singer Gaitana even figured out how to make a mask for those who do not know how to sew.

