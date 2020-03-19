Quarantine in Israel: in the network appeared interesting video from the hospital

The network posted a curious video taken in one of medical institutions of Israel, the orthopaedic Department which was closed and opened wards for people suffering from coronavirus. We will remind that the authorities of this country have imposed a mandatory quarantine of people coming into Israel of foreigners.

Video social network posted an Israelite, who confirmed COVID-19. He, in particular, showed that is in his private room: “interestingly, there is a locker that holds things for personal use — a lot of disposable cups, shorts, sandals, and even pants. It was all prepared in advance. There are items for personal hygiene, an apparatus to measure pressure, a thermometer…”.

In hospital patients over the loudspeaker invited to pick up lunch. “Everything is arranged so that no direct contact with the staff,” — says the man and adds that in the house air conditioning is disabled, so that the air does not get into the General hospital system.

The Department has a recreation room where people are working online from remote locations, and office equipment for surveys — the doctor can see the patient remotely. “I can show you my throat, to fasten the apparatus to the lungs… All that can be done at a distance, this device allows you” — said the patient.

As previously reported “FACTS”, first case of coronavirus in Israel found the passenger cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has long stood at the quarantine in Japan.

