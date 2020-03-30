Monday, March 30, the Museum of the singer Laren (pictured in the header) in Amsterdam reported the theft of paintings by van Gogh. The crime was committed late last night. The thief or thieves, without further ADO, just broke a glass door at the entrance to the Museum.

The alarm went off. The police reacted quickly enough to the signal, but when the patrol arrived at the scene, the criminals gone. General Director of the Museum of Evert van OS told reporters that he was “mad, shocked and saddened”.

The value of the stolen paintings is not yet known. We are talking about the famous work of van Gogh’s “the rectory Garden in Nuenen in spring”, written in 1884. The size of this little masterpiece 25 to 57 inches.

Stolen van Gogh painting

The painting belongs to the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands. Museum singer larena agreed to temporarily put her.

Local Newspapers reported that the Museum was recently closed for quarantine in connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus. The criminals obviously knew that, otherwise, would not act so brazenly in a straight line.

This is not the first theft in the history of the Museum of singer Laren. In 2007 out of his garden, which showcases sculpture, stole seven works of art, including a bronze version of “the Thinker” by Rodin. A few days later the statue was found, but she was damaged — the “Thinker” was missing one leg.

Paintings with a total value of several million dollars have not yet found.

Not too far advanced and the investigation in Dresden, where the famous Museum “Green vault” was stolen vintage jewelry worth a billion euros.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter