Quarantine in Ukraine can tighten

Карантин в Украине могут ужесточить

The Minister of health Ilya Yemets does not exclude the tightening of the quarantine regime in Ukraine in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. This was reported in Telegram channel of the Ministry of health.

According to the head of the Ministry of health, in case of need the Ukrainian authorities to strengthen the quarantine regime in the country.

“The authorities are doing very right steps, and if necessary we will impose an even tougher regime. Even if someone doesn’t like it. Under the threat of the invisible enemy all public bodies synchronized work in the strengthened mode. It is our duty to protect the Ukrainian people”, – he said.

In addition, emetc urged the Ukrainian citizens to stay home and not violate the rules of quarantine.

“We insist that you stayed home. Self-isolation is a new philosophy of life all conscious people around the world. Do not be indifferent to friends and acquaintances. By all means promote home mode”, – the Minister added.

