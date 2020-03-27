Quarantine is not a hindrance: Svetlana Tarabarova removed the clip from the comfort of home

Popular singer Svetlana Tarabarova did not wait for the end of the quarantine, which was extended until April 24, and shot a video in the midst of a pandemic coronavirus from the comfort of home. This is the first clip in the Ukraine, filmed in conditions of quarantine.

Video “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS,” she shot online on the phone. Ballet dancers also filmed home. Helped Tarabarova remotely, directed by Inna Grabar. Team online talked about the images, locations, and hair and makeup, rehearsing dance moves. Video editing will also take place remotely.

“We shot the first clip without violating the terms of the quarantine. Video for the song we shot in the comfort of home. I’m the coolest dance — girls filmed themselves”, — said Tarabarova.

The song sounds on the radio, and clip Svetlana promises to provide a week.

Recall, quarantine Tarabarova conducts home concerts online.

