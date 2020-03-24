Quarantine is not an obstacle! Visit 15 car museums without leaving home

The quarantine will not prevent interesting and entertaining to spend your leisure time without leaving home.

Avtooboz gathered for you a selection of the virtual car museums that are worth visiting while you are sitting at home. So, sit in a comfortable chair and go just by clicking on the appropriate link!

BMW Zentrum, USA

In addition to a large Museum in his native Munich, the BMW is another Museum, which is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Here in the early 90-ies of the last century was built a modern factory capable of meeting the needs of the American market. In 1994 rolled off the first car – sedan BMW 318i. And 2017 at the factory in Spartanburg said production of 4 million cars.

Honda Collection Hall, Japan

Exhibition complex of the Honda Collection Hall in Motegi – the home for all Honda fans. The collection includes not only some 300 cars, but motorcycles, engines, scale models and of course the famous robots.

Mazda Museum, Japan

Hiroshima is located the headquarters of the company Mazda, which is situated next to the Museum brand with a rich heritage of the brand. By the way, this year the company celebrates its 100th anniversary.

In the collection you can see the classic models, race cars and a special display devoted to the evolution of engines, including the famous rotary engines Wankel.

Mercedes-Benz Museum, Germany

The exposition of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart has more than 160 vehicles and fifteen hundred other exhibits. The building of glass and aluminum top resembles a Shamrock, alluding to the signature three-beam star. The 42-meter height of the visitors brings a special lift.

Moving from room to room, the guests gradually descend down the spiral ramps, the architects of the building, it should give him a similarity with the structure of DNA. The Museum was opened in 2006 and since then has become one of the most visited in the automotive collections in the world.

McLaren Technology Centre, UK

In the collection of the Technological center of the McLaren is something to see. Here is an impressive collection of vintage racing cars and supercars, which the company released during its existence.

Museo Ferrari, Italy

In the headquarters of Ferrari in Maranello is a brand Museum that tells the history of the victories of the famous Italian brand. Here you can see how the traffic models of different years and the famous race cars, including formula one race cars of many legends of Motorsport, including Michael Schumacher.

Museo Horacio Pagani, Italy

The company’s Museum Pagani quite fast for its size, that in no way detracts from its merits. Here are the model supercars Pagani in different years. For example, you can see an early version of the model, the Zonda, the Huayra hypercar prototypes, and various other interesting exhibits.

Museo Lamborghini, Italy

The Lamborghini Museum is located near the main office of the company, in Santa Agata. Collected here are different model from the classic Miura to a unique 4-door front-engined Estoque supercar. In the magnificent collection of the Museum you can trace the history of the development of the brand, and to see the exclusive samples.

National Corvette Museum, USA

In the early 90s in Bowling green, Kentucky, opened its doors to the “national Corvette Museum”. His appearance here is not accidental – nearby plant of General Motors, where for half a century, gather historical model Corvette.

In 2014 the Museum was badly damaged due to cavities. Eight cars literally fell to the ground. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and a few months later after the incident, the Museum was reopened for visitors. The insurance company indemnified losses, and the machine after the restoration has taken its place in the exhibition.

Panoz Museum, USA

In Georgia there is a small but very interesting Museum of the company Panoz. Here you can discover the history of this American brand, and also to see Avezzano sports car, the Esperante GTR-1 and other interesting sports and racing cars.

Petersen Automotive Museum, USA

No virtual tour will not replace the personal visit of one of the best car museums in the United States. Petersen Museum opened in Los Angeles in 1994. Today his collection includes over 300 antique and classic cars of different years of release.

In addition, it has a large number of different automobile accessories and Antiques. The Museum has a very good website that will allow for a few hours to plunge into the world of automotive history.

Porsche Museum, Germany

For a long time the company Porsche was quite fast Museum. But in January 2009, the ceremony of the official opening of a new modern Museum complex. It is located near the headquarters of the company.

Now fans of the brand can fully assess the scope and the creative genius of the Porsche family, to meet the unique patterns of the last century, famous racing cars, prototypes and supercars Porsche. A lot of interesting information can be found on the corporate website of the Museum.

Skoda Museum, Czech Republic

The Museum of the brand in Mlada Boleslav became the first in the Czech Republic automotive Museum, which offers a virtual tour using Google Street View.

The online tour you can get acquainted with Museum’s exposition, but also to feel yourself behind the wheel of classic cars – at any time of day from anywhere in the world.

Toyota Automobile Museum, Japan

Automobile Museum in Toyota city Nagakute is a unique collection not only of Toyota, but a real treasure trove of rarities of the Japanese automobile industry. Only here you can fully appreciate the way passed by the car industry of the Country of the Rising Sun. Separate instances of the collection is preserved in a single copy. And greets visitors firstborn of the Toyota sedan AA Model, released in 1936. The Museum has a good website with easy to use menus.

Volvo Museum, Sweden

If you happen to be in Gothenburg, then take the time and look at the brand Museum Volvo. Here is a unique collection of cars, starting with the first Volvo in 1927 to the modern models. Despite the fact that today’s passenger cars and commercial vehicles are manufactured by different companies, in the Museum’s collection is the most diverse machinery, including trucks and buses.

As previously told the Free Press in the United States have discovered a collection of 50 vintage and classic cars.

Author

Sergei Ivanov