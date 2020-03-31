“Quarantine together”: in the US there is a new app for Dating

New app – “Quarantine together.” Photo: instagram.com/helloqt2020

Despite the fact that millions of people stay home because of the pandemic coronavirus, nothing prevents them to meet on the Internet. With this purpose, the Americans Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Seder, developed a Dating app for “Quarantine together” (Quarantine Together), according to CNN.

Daniel bought the domain name on March 8, and the website and app, launched March 15.

People should stay home, and people feel lonely when they stay home. They need a application that suits their desire to stay home and be with someone,” – said Ahmadizadeh.

As soon as the crisis deepened, developed and the app – now it offers virtual Dating.

Every day at 6 PM, the program will ask its registered users, wash those hands. If the answer is Yes, they can be submitted to another via text. 15 minutes after the beginning of the correspondence “couples” will be offered a link to a video chat.

The feedback received by the developers, the users found the application interesting and safe way to meet other people. However, it is unclear whether it would be able to stay afloat after the pandemic.