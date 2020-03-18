Quarantine with benefits and Nastya Kamensky conducted an online training session

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Карантин с пользой: Настя Каменских провела онлайн-тренировку

The singer Nastya Kamensky/NK quarantined uses the time to good use. And not only for themselves but also for their fans. She decided to help the users of the network do not lose heart and keep yourself in good physical shape. Star, a figure that can only be admired, offers to spend his free time fighting excess weight.

“I decided to motivate you not just with words, but by personal example and support, so tomorrow we organize our joint morning practice! After all, together much easier and nicer to do” — wrote Nastya in Instagram.

To train it is in the morning, when the body is “faster switches to fat burning, so exercise will be more effective”.

Online training Kamensky held live and showed some exercises — planks, lunges, squats.

Карантин с пользой: Настя Каменских провела онлайн-тренировку

The fans liked this idea, they are asked to do regular classes.

We will remind, from-for quarantine canceled all concerts and other events. Artists have appeared a lot of free time.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article