Quarantine with benefits and Nastya Kamensky conducted an online training session

The singer Nastya Kamensky/NK quarantined uses the time to good use. And not only for themselves but also for their fans. She decided to help the users of the network do not lose heart and keep yourself in good physical shape. Star, a figure that can only be admired, offers to spend his free time fighting excess weight.

“I decided to motivate you not just with words, but by personal example and support, so tomorrow we organize our joint morning practice! After all, together much easier and nicer to do” — wrote Nastya in Instagram.

To train it is in the morning, when the body is “faster switches to fat burning, so exercise will be more effective”.

Online training Kamensky held live and showed some exercises — planks, lunges, squats.

The fans liked this idea, they are asked to do regular classes.

We will remind, from-for quarantine canceled all concerts and other events. Artists have appeared a lot of free time.

