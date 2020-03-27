Quarantined: Angelina Jolie waking up the kids early in the morning and forces you to learn (photos)

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, like millions of other Americans, sitting at home in quarantine for mers, along with all their children. Her eldest son Maddox recently returned to the United States from South Korea. Semester at Seoul national University Johnsen, where he went last summer to study biochemistry and biotechnology, ended early because of a pandemic of mers and 18-year-old student came home.

As writes the edition People waiting for the resumption of classes, Maddox hard tightens your knowledge of the Korean language, and also teaches Russian language. His younger brothers and sisters are also not sitting idle. Jolie, who fears that children may lag behind the school program, early every morning wakes 16-year-old pax, 15-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh (now forced to walk with crutches) and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and forces them to do homework.

Angelina takes care of not only her, but also about other people’s children. 44-year-old movie star has donated one million dollars to the organization No Kid Hungry, which provides food to low-income children without free school meals because of the quarantine.

Jolie with children. Photo Getty

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter