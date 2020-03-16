Quarantined in Egypt is 750 Ukrainians – foreign Ministry

Quarantined in Egyptian hotels is 750 citizens of Ukraine suspected a coronavirus. UNN was reported by the Director of the Department of consular service of the foreign Ministry Sergei Pogoreltsev.

“The Ukrainian Embassy in Egypt reported that the hotel Reef Oasis Beach Resort (Sharm El Sheikh) is 750 Ukrainian citizens, who together with other tourists placed on 14-day quarantine,” — said in the message.

It is noted that such measures taken in connection with the identification of the coronavirus from two Italian tourists who were in the hotel.

Added that is now considering various options for evacuation of our citizens after the completion of the quarantine.