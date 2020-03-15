Queen Elizabeth departed from Buckingham Palace, for fear of coronavirus

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, whose plans had already been disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus, left Buckingham Palace out of fear of Contracting COVID-19. This publication reports The Sun. Queen in April will mark 94 years. Because of her age, she falls into a risk group. Her Majesty drove by car to Windsor castle. If the situation will deteriorate further, Elizabeth and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip will quarantine in their Norfolk estate, Sandringham. Currently, Philip is now resident in one of the cottages on the grounds of Sandringham.

“She’s healthy, but it was decided that the best way to get her. Staff a little panic due to the coronavirus. In the Palace a steady stream of visitors… Buckingham Palace is in Central London and here is a very large state. Therefore, it is considered a more dangerous place… Yet that was not a specific threat or a positive test for the virus from someone, but no one wants to risk”, — said the source publication.

Buckingham Palace has about 500 employees in Windsor — only a hundred and Sandringham — less.

In Britain a total of COVID-19 have already died 21 people.

