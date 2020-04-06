Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation in connection with the coronavirus

Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty Made

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Sunday, April 6, released a television address to the nation in connection with the coronavirus. She assured that if the British people will remain United and strong, together they will defeat the disease – full text cited by the BBC.

Elizabeth II thanked those who are on the front line employees of the National health service in the UK, health care workers, people performing important roles, as well as those who remain at home to protect the most vulnerable.

I hope that in subsequent years, everyone will be proud of how we responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were just as strong as the others. What signs of self-discipline, good-natured calm determination and a sense of camaraderie still characterize this country,” said the Queen.

According to CNN, Elizabeth II rarely made a televised address to the nation – usually this happens on Christmas. Her speech, recorded at Windsor castle, was made due to the fact that the UK authorities asking people to stay home during the weekend, as the country emerges from the winter, and the weather gets warmer.