Queen Elizabeth II and her family because of the coronavirus cancel the event

Because of the coronavirus, which had already made adjustments to the outfit of the British Queen, Elizabeth II and her family are forced to change their plans. So, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen, who in April fulfilled for 94 years, canceled all of his public events had to take place in the near future. In particular, will visit Her Majesty at Windsor and Camden. It was solved not only for the security of Elizabeth, but for reasons of caring about her subjects — to prevent the accumulation of people that usually come to greet the monarch. In the crowd there is great danger of Contracting the virus.

All an audience with Elizabeth that she was going to give in the Palace, will be held on schedule.

And the eldest son and heir of Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess Chornoliska, postponed indefinitely his official tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan. The trip was supposed to start on March 17.

Meanwhile, the results of the tests for the coronavirus of the king and Queen of Spain Felipe VI and Leticia. They passed the tests after Leticia during a meeting with a female Minister Irene Montero kissed her. It later emerged that the Minister at that time was already ill COVID-19. The Royal couple COVID-19 were identified. This was reported in the official statement of the Palace. Leticia, however, would be to follow the recommendations of doctors and would abstain from visiting public events and will regularly measure the temperature.

The king and Queen of Norway Harald V and Queen Sonja, who returned home after a state visit to Jordan, continue to be quarantined in voluntary isolation. The Norwegian government has introduced such a rule for all visitors from abroad.

All activities until the beginning of April abolished the Royal family of Denmark, where already closed all educational institutions. Their example was followed by the Royal family of the Netherlands. The Palace in Amsterdam is closed for visitors. And crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had previously abolished the traditional celebration of his birthday in Stockholm, which usually meets lots of people.

