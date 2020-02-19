Queen Elizabeth visited the hospital and told the children that also had braces (photo, video)

Королева Елизавета посетила больницу и рассказала детям, что тоже носила брекеты (фото, видео)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, forbade his grandson Prince Harry and his wife (which from 1 April will permanently close its office in Buckingham Palace) to use the brand Sussex Royal, visited the new London hospital. Her Majesty talked to the staff of this medical facility and children-patients who have met her, wearing the head of a homemade paper crown.

Elizabeth herself, who arrived in a Rolls Royce, was in a bright purple coat and hat. The ears are adorned with your favorite pearl earrings, and carrying a constant Launer purse.

As writes the newspaper The Telegraph, the Queen expressed sympathy for children, who installed the braces. And admitted that at the time also wore them. “Fortunately, it was a long time ago,” said 93-year-old monarch.

