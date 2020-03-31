Queen under threat: surrounded by Elizabeth II discovered coronavirus

One of the servants of the Queen of great Britain coronavirus infection. It is reported by The Sun.

According to them, the servant was in close contact with Elizabeth II. He handed her the letters and drinks.

It is known that the rapid tests was also part of the staff at Buckingham Palace. Infection with coronavirus have not found anyone else, but all sent to isolation.

It is noted that the Queen moved to Windsor castle. To monarhine denied access to all the assistants.