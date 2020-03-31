Queen under threat: surrounded by Elizabeth II discovered coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Королева под угрозой: в окружении Елизаветы ІІ обнаружен коронавирус

One of the servants of the Queen of great Britain coronavirus infection. It is reported by The Sun.

According to them, the servant was in close contact with Elizabeth II. He handed her the letters and drinks.

It is known that the rapid tests was also part of the staff at Buckingham Palace. Infection with coronavirus have not found anyone else, but all sent to isolation.

It is noted that the Queen moved to Windsor castle. To monarhine denied access to all the assistants.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
