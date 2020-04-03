Quentin Tarantino began writing film reviews

Director Quentin Tarantino now resides in Israel with his wife and newborn baby.

Due to quarantine all the active work of Quentin stopped, but it is clearly not discouraged: it became known that Tarantino has written several critical analyses of films for the New Beverly Cinema. The Director chose their favorite pictures, among which there are classic westerns, the iconic kung fu.

The first review Tarantino dedicated the film “This is Bruce Lee” in 1978. Also, the Director did reviews on “Sometimes a great idea…” Paul Newman, some of the early films of Clint Eastwood, and the sci-Fi horror “Prophecy” in 1979.

Read reviews here: https://thenewbev.com/tarantinos-reviews/