Quentin Tarantino first became a father

Director Quentin Tarantino and his 36-year-old wife became the parents of Daniela PIK – the star of the family had a son. On Saturday, February 22, said the publication News of Israel.

The boy was born in Ichilov hospital in tel Aviv. For 56-year-old filmmaker is the first child.

Tarantino and Peak met in 2009, when the Director showed the press the film inglorious bastards. Their relationship began in 2016, and in 2017 they got engaged.

Recall, the couple officially became husband and wife in November 2018, and the first marriage for both. In August 2019, it became known that they were expecting.

Daniel Rush – the daughter of a popular Israeli singer and composer Zvika Pick.

Long time Tarantino was a confirmed bachelor and devoted all his time to work. World fame he received following the film pulp fiction. The film brought the Director the Golden palm at the Cannes film festival, and Oscar and Golden globe.